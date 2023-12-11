Slovak Carriers Block Truck Traffic Through Vyšné Nemecké

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 11, at 16:10, representatives of the Slovak carriers' union blocked the movement of trucks through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint.
According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this.
Carriers restrict the movement of trucks traveling from Ukraine to Slovakia. Truck traffic leaving Slovakia is not currently blocked. Passage of cars and buses is carried out as usual. Read also: Slovak
carriers to block only trucks leaving Ukraine - custom
Currently, 1,263 trucks are in the e-queue to leave for Slovakia at the Uzhhorod checkpoint, which is adjacent to the Slovak Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint.
As Ukrinform reported, according to information received from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland, the protest of Polish carriers in front of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint ended at 14:00 (Kyiv time) today.
MENAFN11122023000193011044ID1107574338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.