UN General Assembly to convene Tuesday to address humanitarian crisis in Gaza

(MENAFN) Officials and diplomats revealed on Sunday that the UN General Assembly is set to convene on Tuesday to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This comes in the aftermath of the United States exercising its veto power last week to block a Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.



The spokespersons of Egypt and Mauritania, "in their respective capacities as Chair of the Arab Group and Chair of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation," have summoned a special meeting of the General Assembly for Tuesday afternoon, as stated by a representative for the Assembly president.



Diplomatic sources said that a resolution proposing a ceasefire might be put to a vote by the General Assembly during the conference, as its resolutions are not legally enforceable.



A French news site obtained a draft of the text that closely resembles the wording of the Security Council resolution that was vetoed on Friday, “expressing grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.”



It urges for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in addition to the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”



After UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Friday and used the infrequently used Article 99 of the UN Charter to bring to the council's attention "any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security," the United States blocked the ceasefire resolution.



After the battle, Guterres stated that the body's "authority and credibility" had been "severely undermined" by its tardiness in responding.

