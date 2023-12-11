Two trains crash in Italy, causing over 17 injuries

(MENAFN) A collision between two trains took place at a low speed in northern Italy late on Sunday, resulting in at least 17 injuries, with no serious casualties reported, according to statements from firefighters and the train operator.



The incident involved a high-speed train and a regional train on the Bologna to Rimini line, specifically between the city of Faenza and the commune of Forli, as announced by the fire service on social media.



A spokesperson for the national train operator, Trenitalia, informed a French news agency that the injuries were mostly minor, with individuals suffering from bruises.



"It was a collision at very low speed," he stated, he added that a probe was proceeding into what occurred.



Images released by firefighters depicted a head-on collision between the two trains, although the front of the regional train remained undamaged.



Matteo Salvini, the Transport Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, stated that he was monitoring the situation and confirmed that the injuries sustained were minor.



Salvini expressed his efforts to quickly gather information about the incident and determine any potential responsibility.



This collision occurred three months after a tragic incident on August 31, where five railway workers lost their lives after being struck by a train during overnight maintenance on the Milan-Turin line.

MENAFN11122023000045015839ID1107570940