Navigation Resumes In Kuwait's Shuwaikh, Shuaiba Ports

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Ports Authority announced Monday the resumption of navigation in the ports of Shuwaikh and Shuaiba, with the improvement in visibility and weather conditions in the country. In remarks to KUNA, the Kuwait Ports Authority said that navigation was resumed in the two ports at (09:00 am local time) after suspension earlier yesterday. (end) ak

