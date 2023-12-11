Al-Futtaim Automotive's Mission Of Democratising The EV Market

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 1:16 PM

As hosts to COP28, the UAE is keen to spearhead this agenda forward, and the country's leadership is making concerted efforts to establish a benchmark green mobility infrastructure for the world.

Being the largest automotive distributor group in the UAE, Al-Futtaim Automotive recognised the importance of shifting the industry towards sustainability early on and partnered with leading green-mobility partners across its value stream.

In 2008, Al-Futtaim Automotive planted the seeds of a green revolution by launching hybrid electric vehicles in collaboration with Toyota. This marked the beginning of a journey towards a sustainable future, driving the UAE's transition to cleaner, greener transportation options.

Al-Futtaim Group's participation in the historic global gathering at COP28 as the Strategic E-Mobility Partner is a testament to its dynamic leadership across core economic sectors in the UAE and the group's long-standing commitment to sustainability. It marks another significant step in steering the sustainability strategy of Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the major divisions of Al-Futtaim Group.

Over the last two years, Al-Futtaim has accelerated the transition through a number of ground-breaking initiatives, including the establishment of a dedicated new company, the Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company.

One of the core pillars of Al-Futtaim Automotive's green mobility strategy is to democratise the electric vehicle market. The company has made sure to select the right partners to cover the diverse requirements of EV customers in terms of price point & product capabilities, allowing Al-Futtaim Automotive to fulfil its promise of democratising the market and make EVs accessible to all.

Al-Futtaim Automotive is also in an advantageous position as they offer the entire automotive value chain, including automotive financial services. With this, they are able to offer excellent financial packages for different price points. From a good entry price, they also offer a variety of ownership options, from leasing to rental to subscription, which really reinforces the electric democratization strategy.

The company has been spearheading the creation of a comprehensive EV ecosystem that includes world-renowned electric and hybrid brands: Polestar, BYD, Volvo Cars, River electric two-wheeler, Volvo Group for heavy-duty electric buses, trucks and construction equipment, Toyota & Lexus.

Along with these diverse product offerings, the company has its own brand of charging stations, Charge2Moov, to provide EV customers with end-to-end solutions.

Al-Futtaim Automotive's goal is to make an impactful change in line with the UAE's green transformation through its comprehensive EV ecosystem and to position itself as the regional leader in sustainable mobility, steering towards a zero-emission future in the UAE.

At COP28, the company is reinforcing its strategy, with a pledge to deliver 50% new energy vehicles (NEVs) and install 10% of the charging stations in the UAE by 2030.