Official Spokesperson For Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Participates In Doha Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari participated in a discussion session entitled "Breaking Barriers with Behavioral Science: Building Resilient Communities and Promoting Social Inclusion," as part of the Doha Forum 2023 agenda.

During the session, Dr. Al Ansari highlighted the successful mediation efforts led by the State of Qatar, in partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America, resulting in an agreement for a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip. This achievement paved the way for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the release of a number of detainees. Dr. Al Ansari reiterated Qatar's commitment to continuing mediation efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the close cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism on a bilateral and multilateral level to promote regional and international peace and security.