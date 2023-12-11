Etihad Energy Services And Prime Association Management Build Partnership To Drive Sustainable Practices In Dubai

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 10, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Etihad Energy Services is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Prime Owners' Association Management Services LLC, a joint initiative dedicated to advancing sustainable practices in Dubai. This was formally signed at WETEX & Dubai Solar Show 2023.

The collaboration highlights the view of Etihad Energy Services and Prime Owners' Association Management Services LLC taking a crucial step towards cultivating a culture of environmental responsibility within the community.

Dr. Waleed Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Energy Services , expressed,“As we gear up for COP28, sustainability remains our central focus. Our collaboration with Prime Owners' Association Management Services LLC reinforces our commitment to sustainability and aligns with Dubai's environmental goals. The joint initiative focuses on showcasing the commitment of both organizations to championing sustainability in

their respective sectors.”

Prime owners association has deployed two projects as a first phase, which will include the installation of the Meter management system and other retrofit projects The initiative is projected to realize an energy saving of 879,000 kWh over the two projects during the project's operational lifespan – which translates to a reduction of

402 Metric Tons of emissions [according to a 2021 report from the International Renewable Energies Agency].

Lynne Akkawi, Chief Executive Officer of Prime Owners' Association Management Services LLC said,“We are excited about our collaboration with Etihad Energy Services. This initiative aligns seamlessly with our commitment to integrating green practices into our daily operations, enhancing efficiency, and reducing our environmental footprint.”

This collaboration illustrates the proactive steps both Etihad Energy Services and Prime Owners' Association Management Services LLC are taking to lead by example in promoting sustainable practices. It marks a significant step towards achieving more comprehensive environmental goals in Dubai, emphasizing the influential role of various sectors in driving green initiatives.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact - Patryce Paderes, Acting Asst. Manager - Social Media & PR at ...

About Etihad Energy Services:

Etihad Energy Services is a pioneering venture established in 2013 as part of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The primary objective of Etihad Energy Services is Dubai's built environment as a leading model of energy efficiency. Our mission is to drive the energy performance contracting market in Dubai, focusing on the development of over 30,000 buildings for energy efficiency projects. Our strategic goal is to catalyze the growth of a sustainable performance contracting market for energy service companies, achieved through the execution of building retrofits, heightened district cooling penetration, empowerment of local ESCOs for the private sector, and facilitation of accessible project finance. To explore our achievements and environmental impact, please visit here .

About Prime Association Management:

Established in 2011, Prime Owners' Association Management Services LLC (PAM) is dedicated to preserving the investments and long-term viability of the communities it manages. As a licensed association management company under the Dubai Government's Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), PAM adheres to the Jointly Owned Property Law. Combining international knowledge with local expertise, PAM provides Owners' Associations in Dubai with high-value services tailored to their community needs. To learn more about Prime Owners' Association Management Services LLC's achievements and environmental impact, please visit here .

Marketing Partner: D1 Percent Limited