Coordination HQ Proposes Changes To Oversee Return Of Civilians From Russian Captivity

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has initiated amendments vesting it with the function of returning Ukrainian civilians illegally held by the aggressor country from captivity.

The Coordination Headquarters reported this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The headquarters has developed changes to Cabinet Resolution No. 257 of March 11, 2022, 'On the Formation of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.' In particular, the changes concern work with illegally detained civilians, missing persons as well as citizens deported by the aggressor state," the post said.

The work of regional centers and the functioning of the headquarters' information system will also be normalized.

According to the post, the proposed changes are necessary to increase the effectiveness of the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War and successfully implement the tasks assigned to it.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said earlier that 28,000 Ukrainian civilians were currently held captive by the Russian Federation.