Additional CO2 Emissions Due To Ukraine War Already Estimated At $10B Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Additional carbon dioxide emissions caused by Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine are already estimated to be worth $10 billion.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister for European Integration Yevhenii Fedorenko said this on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit during the ministerial meeting of the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), Ukrinform reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

"However, even despite the war, Ukraine undertook and adopted the Global Methane Pledge, an action plan to reduce methane emissions. By 2030, we plan to reduce them by 30%. We also continue to implement European integration reforms that will allow Ukrainian polluting enterprises to modernize. We are moving toward the principles of the circular economy and green development," Fedorenko said.

South Korea to help Ukraine restore environment affected by war - Cabinet

According to him, Ukraine is already planning its green recovery using the best innovative technologies, such as hydrogen. He noted that this would be the country's investment in the global work to prevent climate change.