Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah remains stable, said the Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister.

KUWAIT - The 37th Kuwait relief plane for the Gaza Strip left to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, carrying 40 tons of humanitarian aid and three ambulances.

BEIRUT - The Israeli occupation intensified its airstrikes and artillery shelling on southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese News Agency (NNA).

RAMALLAH - A total of 142 Gazan females, including nursing babies and elderly, are currently being held in Israeli jails after they were detained by the Israeli occupation forces during its ground offensive into the Gaza Strip.

CAIRO - The 2024 presidential elections started with Egyptians flooding polling centers across governorates to cast their ballots, and the process will continue for three consecutive days. (end) ibi