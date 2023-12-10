Russian Kamikaze Drones Hit Nikopol In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion force launched three one-way attack drones at the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region on Sunday.
That's according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak , who broke the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"Russian invaders launched three unmanned aerial vehicles at the Nikopol district. Kamikaze drones targeted the district center. Their heavy artillery also hit the town. The premises of one of the enterprises and a local power line sustained damage," the report says. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported earlier, yesterday, December 9, Ukraine's defense forces intercepted a Russian missile in the Kryvyi Rih district.
