UN Chief Calls For Boosting, Respecting All Human Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called Sunday for bolstering and respecting all social, cultural, economic and political human rights that guarantee protection for us all.

The call came in a message by Guterres marking the occasion of Human Rights Day, which the United Nations observes annually on December 10.

Guterres urged Member States to seize the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of that occasion to strengthen their commitment to the eternal values enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He described the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as "a road map that guides the way to end wars, heal divisions, and promote living in peace and dignity for all."

The UN chief warned, "the world is almost lost on the path to achieving this goal.

Conflicts are raging, poverty and hunger are increasing, inequalities are deepening, and the climate crisis constitutes a human rights crisis that inflicts its greatest harm on the most vulnerable groups of people." (end)

