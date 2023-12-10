               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Haaland Injured And Misses Manchester City's Match At Luton In Premier League


12/10/2023 2:47:03 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

LUTON: Erling Haaland will miss Manchester City's away match against Luton in the Premier League on Sunday with a foot injury.

It wasn't immediately clear for how long Haaland will be sidelined.

The Norway striker is the top scorer in the league with 14 goals in 15 games.

