TRC Approves Amended Internet Of Things Instructions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) - Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) approved the amended "Internet of Things (IoT)" instructions and requirements for establishing, operating, and managing Jordan's Internet of Things System, which were issued in 2020 and amended in 2021.According to a statement on Sunday, the TRC Chairman, Bassam Sarhan, said current steps to review and amend IoT instructions is "important" after telecom operators recently launched 5th cellular generation services.This process, he said, was also driven by "clear" demand from companies and institutions in the Kingdom to invest in technological devices, which would contribute to activating Jordan's digital transformation.Sarhan added that introduction of devices with data transfer software via the Internet to the Kingdom will allow technical development in its various aspects.This step, he noted, will also allow building automation that improves the citizens' living conditions by assessing their energy consumption and improving its operational efficiency.Sarhan affirmed the amended IoT instructions were approved following consultations with stakeholders and is also in line with the steady growth of these services in Jordan.The new guidelines, he said, will provide facilitations for licensees, entrepreneurs and startups to introduce and expand these technologies in the market.He added that this effort coincides with the Jordanian government's implementation of various digital transformation plans in the Kingdom's sectors to keep pace with Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).Additionally, Sarhan stated that these new instructions will apply to all parties within the Kingdom, primarily licensed Internet of Things service providers and their beneficiaries.