Topian Food Company Launched By NEOM

NEOM announced Topian, the NEOM Food Company, today.\r

Topian aims to reinvent food production, distribution, and consumption by developing unique and sustainable food solutions across five vertical pillars\u2014climate-proof agriculture, regenerative aquaculture, novel foods, personalized nutrition, sustainable food supply, and ESG.\r

The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) has supported the introduction of Topian. It is completely in line with the objective of realizing Saudi Vision 2030, which is to lead the Kingdom's initiatives to guarantee food security, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and reach net-zero emissions by 2060.\r

Topian, which develops a thriving community of scientists, business leaders, and inventors, is \"a new innovative standard in sustainable food production\" aims to perfect the \"Art of More with Less\", embracing a \"new era of food\" to achieve food security.\r

Topian\u2019s launch concept, \"Future to Table\", will introduce and apply innovative solutions and initiatives that will revolutionize the current global food system and tackle issues arising from rapid population growth, changing consumption patterns, climate change, and the depletion of natural resources.

