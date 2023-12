Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 91.3835 manat, or $53.75 (2.58 percent), this week, Trend reports. The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 11.8881 manat, or $6.99 (0.34 percent), and amounted to 3,466.7981 manat ($2,039.29) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold November 27 3,423.0605 ($2,013.56) December 4 3,544.6785 ($2,085.10) November 28 3,426.7155 ($2,015.71) December 5 3,455.3775 ($2,032.57) November 29 3,480.2570 ($2,047.21) December 6 3,436.5670 ($2,021.51) November 30 3,475.5140 ($2,044.42) December 7 3,444.0725 ($2,025.92) December 1 3,469.0030 ($2,040.59) December 8 3,453.2950 ($2,031.35) Average weekly 3,454.9100 ($2,032.30) Average weekly 3,466.7981 ($2,039.29)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 2.7692 manat, or $1.63 (6.4 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 41.4272 manat ($24.37), which is 2.24 percent, or 0.9508 manat ($0.56) less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver November 27 41.9373 ($24.67) December 4 43.2659 ($25.45) November 28 41.8604 ($24.62) December 5 41.7265 ($24.54) November 29 42.6100 ($25.06) December 6 41.1681 ($24.22) November 30 42.4758 ($24.99) December 7 40.4790 ($23.81) December 1 43.0069 ($25.30) December 8 40.4967 ($23.82) Average weekly 42.3781 ($24.93) Average weekly 41.4272 ($24.37)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 30.3960 manat ($17.88), or 1.91 percent this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 35.0965 manat or $20.64 (2.21 percent) to 1,551.1072 manat ($912.42) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum November 27 1,586.5760 ($933.28) December 4 1,587.9360 ($934,08) November 28 1,564.6545 ($920.38) December 5 1,559.6905 ($917,46) November 29 1,603.8820 ($943.46) December 6 1,536.2560 ($903,68) November 30 1,590.7835 ($935.75) December 7 1,514.1135 ($890,65) December 1 1,585.1225 ($932.42) December 8 1,557.5400 ($916,20) Average weekly 1,586.2037 ($933.06) Average weekly 1,551.1072 ($912,42)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 33.7025 manat ($19.82), or 1.98 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 7.49 percent, or 133.4704 manat ($78.51) compared to last week, amounting to 1,647.9817 manat ($969,40).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium November 27 1,826.0805 ($1,074.16) December 4 1,700.0850 ($1,000.05) November 28 1,809.4290 ($1,064.37) December 5 1,665.3625 ($979,62) November 29 1,800.5720 ($1,059.16) December 6 1,602.5050 ($942,65) November 30 1,743.6985 ($1,025.70) December 7 1,605.5735 ($944,45) December 1 1,727.4805 ($1,016.16) December 8 1,666.3825 ($980,22) Average weekly 1,781.4521 ($1,047.91) Average weekly 1,647.9817 ($969,40)

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel