Russians Reduce Number Of Assaults, Increase Use Of Aircraft - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, says that Russian invaders have reduced the number of assaults and again started to use aircraft for strikes.

In a post on Telegram , Tarnavskyi said that three Russian BMD-4 and two fuel depots were destroyed.

In total, in the Tavria direction, the enemy launched six airstrikes, conducted 33 combat engagements and launched 512 artillery strikes.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back Russian forces that continue attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

update: 60 combat engagements on front lines in past da

The Defense Forces successfully repelled 19 Russian attacks east of Novobakhmutivka and in the areas of Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske. Eight attacks were repelled in the areas of Maryinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka, Tarnavskyi said.

In the Shakhtarske sector, Ukrainian defenders thwarted two enemy attacks in the area of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, three enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Novopokrovka and west of Robotyne.

At the same time, the commander stressed that in the Melitopol sector, the Defense Forces continue to inflict manpower and equipment losses on Russian troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, the enemy's total losses amounted to 337 persons.

Nine units of military equipment were destroyed, including five IFVs and an artillery system. An ammunition depot and two fuel depots were also destroyed. Another five units of enemy military equipment were damaged, Tarnavskyi emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to December 10, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 338,820 Russian invaders.