President Of Turkish Culture And Heritage Foundation Meet With Special Representative Of President In Shusha Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Aktotı Raimkulova, president of the Turkish Culture and Heritage
Foundation, met with the special representative of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha, Aydin Karimov, in Shusha, Azernews reports.
Aktoty Raimkulova emphasized that she felt proud and happy to
visit Shusha for the first time, and congratulated the people of
Azerbaijan on the occasion of the great Victory won in the 44-day
Patriotic War. The head of the fund drew attention to the
celebration of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the founder
of the modern state of Azerbaijan, who rendered great historical
services to the Turkic world, in the country and
internationally.
Aydın Karimov wished success to the head of the organization in
his new position and appreciated the solidarity between the brother
Turkic peoples, which has become stronger in recent years. The
special representative of the President talked about the priority
directions and goals of the State Program for restoration and
reconstruction works in the territories liberated from the
occupation of Azerbaijan.
In the meeting, the projects implemented by the Foundation to
promote the city of Shusha, which is the Cultural Capital of the
Turkish World for 2023, in the Turkish states and beyond their
borders, the ongoing joint activities of the Foundation and the
State Reserve of Shusha City during the current year, and the
directions of future partnership were discussed.
At the same time, it was noted that the city of Shusha will be
the center of attention of the international community in the next
year as ICESCO declared it the "cultural capital of the Islamic
world" for 2024.
The president of the foundation got acquainted with the damage
caused to the cultural monuments, historical works and the
appearance of the city as a result of the nearly 30-year-long
occupation of Shusha, and was informed about the restoration and
reconstruction works currently being carried out by the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Aktoty Raimkulova stressed that the organization she leads is
always ready to contribute to the reconstruction process.
