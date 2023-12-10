Ukrainian Experts Identify Iranian Producer Of Shahed Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Shahed-131\136 type one-way attack drones, which Russia has been using to attack Ukraine since September 2022, are produced by the Iranian state-run Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports citing Suspilne .

"The conclusions of expert studies were received, according to which the UAV marked Geran-2 was identified as a kamikaze UAV of the Shahed-136 type. Another recovered sample, Geran-1, has been identified as the Shahed-131 kamikaze UAV. The developer and manufacturer of these UAVs is the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Company (HESA) of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” reads the report.

At the same time, the letter does not contain any conclusions regarding other types of attack drones, presumably Mohajer-6, Italmas, etc.

"After conducting examinations, it will be possible to obtain information about the use of new types of drones, including Italmas and others. The pre-trial investigation in the specified criminal proceedings is underway," the Prosecutor General's Office informed.

As noted, these are the first data from law enforcement agencies that may indicate Iran's involvement in the production of UAVs. In January of this year, the Department for Combating Crimes in the Conditions of Armed Conflict of the PGO informed the public that they could not determine the country of origin of the drones, the routes of supply, the place of manufacture, and other details, and that they would work to establish that.

When asked about foreign components found in drones, the prosecutor's office indicated that it had sent relevant requests to a number of countries. "Requests for international legal assistance have been sent to nine countries in order to establish supply routes for dual-purpose UAV components from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation," the PGO explained.

Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Company (HESA) is a state-owned aircraft firm that belongs to the Organization of the Aviation Industry of Iran and is subordinate to the Ministry of Defense of this country, Suspilne clarifies. It manufactures or maintains military and passenger helicopters, airplanes, and drones.

As reported by Ukrinform, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, suggested that Russian forces will likely use drones more actively than missiles for strikes against Ukraine.