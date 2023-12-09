               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Climate Crisis Needs To Be Addressed By Every Continent: Kenyan Ambassador


12/9/2023 11:41:53 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 5:35 PM

ALSO READ:

  • COP28 in UAE: India insists on 'equity and justice' in climate talks
  • Video: 10-yr-old Emirati boy creates green-eyed 'Mr COP', takes him to Dubai for a mission

MENAFN09122023000049011007ID1107565084

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search