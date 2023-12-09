Warring Parties In Sudan Agree To Resume Peace Talks -- IGAD

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu affirmed that Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to reconvene and negotiate a deal for immediate cessation of hostilities.

The 41st Extra-Ordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government, held by Djibouti on Saturday, saw constructive deliberations on the possibility of a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Sudan, he wrote on his X account.

The conferees have received assurances from the warring parties about their desire to resume the peace talks immediately, Gebeyehu affirmed.

In his address to the summit, SAF Leader and Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan reaffirmed commitment to the Jeddah declaration on humanitarian principles and ceasefire.

On his part, RSF leader Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo proposed, in a statement to the summit, a renewable 30-day ceasefire with the SAF as a prelude to reaching a permanent peace deal. (end)

