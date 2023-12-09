Canadian Instructors Show Ukrainian Recruits In Urban Warfare Training

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canadian Army's instructors have been training Ukrainian servicemen in effective combat operations in urban settings.

The corresponding video was posted on the page of the Canadian military training mission UNIFIER on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers conduct urban operations and casualty evacuation as part of the culminating battle inoculation event during Operation UNIFIER in the UK," the caption to the video reads.

It should be recalled that as part of Operation UNIFIER, since 2015, Canadian servicemen have trained more than 38,000 Ukrainian soldiers. After Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but within a few months, training was resumed on the territory of the UK, Poland, and Latvia.

Photo: X/CAFwithUkraine