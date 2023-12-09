Minister Underscores Role Of Education In Creating Environmental Awareness

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), Chairperson of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi, has stressed the importance of education and its ability in upbringing individuals well-versed in environmental issues that cause climate change related challenges, as well as the significance of encouraging them to alter their behaviours and pursue eco-friendly patterns.

This came during her remarks before the roundtable meeting of the ministers of education on enhancing the engagement capabilities of education systems in the climate action held on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 28), currently being held in Dubai.

HE al-Nuaimi discussed the efforts made by MoEHE to include the notions of sustainable development in the educational curricula and urge students to prepare research and scientific studies that are relevant to environment, in addition to forging effective partnerships with the relevant national institutions to launch initiatives, projects and awards that boost education for the sake of sustainable development and environmental education, including cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality to launch zero waste campaign, implementing the initiative to plant a million trees, and signing an agreement with the Education Above All Foundation to promote the iEARN-Qatar programme with the aim of providing online training for teachers, as well as providing the opportunity for students to implement the educational projects that bolster sustainability.

She recalled the importance prioritised by Qatar to support the scientific research, lauding the efforts of Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council and Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF) in funding the programme of national priorities for scientific research, in addition to funding the Undergraduate Research Experience Programme in education.

The meeting discussed the best practices and measures taken to upgrade the education system, as well as fostering partnerships among the educational systems worldwide in environment and climate change education.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, HE al-Nuaimi met with UAE Education Minister Dr Ahmad bin Abdullah Belhoul al-Falasi, and discussed avenues of educational co-operation between the two countries.

