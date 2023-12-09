Islamic Ministerial Committee Asks US To Pressure Israel For Quick Truce

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, participated in an official discussion session, held by members of the ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Also participating in the session, which was held in Washington, DC, were Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah al-Saud, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Dr Ayman al-Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shokry, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine Riyad al-Maliki, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Hakan Fidan.

During the session, members of the ministerial committee stressed their call for the United States to play a broader role in pressuring the Israeli occupation for an immediate ceasefire, expressing their disappointment at the failure of the UN Security Council, for the second time, to vote on a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for humanitarian reasons, after the United States used its veto power.

The members of the ministerial committee renewed their unified position regarding their rejection of the continuation of military operations by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, renewing their call for the necessity of an immediate and complete ceasefire to ensure the protection of civilians, an end to the humanitarian tragedy in the Gaza Strip, and the lifting of all restrictions that hinder the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

The members of the ministerial committee expressed their total rejection of all forced displacement, stressing the importance of adhering to international law and international humanitarian law.

They reiterated their emphasis on creating a real political climate that leads to a two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions, expressing their rejection of dividing the Palestinian issue and discussing the future of the Gaza Strip separately from the overall Palestinian issue.

