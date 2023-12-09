Russia's Largest Bank, Sber Presents 2026 Development Strategy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 8th December 2023: As part of Investor Day, the Sber team reviewed the results of the company's 2021-2023 Strategy and talked about its new Development Strategy to 2026. Taking part in the event were:



· Herman Gref, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board



· Kirill Tsarev, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board



· Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board



· Andrey Belevtsev, Senior Vice President, СТО – Head of Technology Block



· Taras Skvortsov, Vice President, Head of Finance Block



As a result of the 2021-2023 strategy, Sber's retail customer base grew by 10 million to 108 million, while it picked up 500,000 new corporate clients to reach a total of 3.2 million. The team has provided resilience and innovative development by ensuring technological independence and achieving a breakthrough in AI transformation.



In its new strategy cycle, Sber has a special focus on shaping its long-term vision. Technology, above all artificial intelligence (AI), is becoming the key factor defining today's world and the future.



One of the key challenges is to place technology at the service of mankind. Sber's business model is centred around people, their interests and aspirations.



AI is becoming mankind's personal assistant – expanding everyone's capabilities and helping people to tap their potential. This represents a step by Sber towards human-centricity.



Sber will spend the next 3 years preparing for the transition to a human-centric organization. This complex transformation will impact three key spheres:



Technology, with the focus on developing a new generation of AI

The business model in all areas

Culture



Alongside its long-term priorities, Sber will devote particular attention to:



Developing and creating best customer experience;

Improving performance;

Providing reliable and safe services;

Accelerated deployment of AI in every area of the business.



The financial goals of Strategy 2026 are:



Return on equity >22% in each year of the Strategy;

Total capital adequacy ratio Н20.0 >13.3%;

Dividend disbursements of 50% of the Sber Group's net profit.



Herman Gref, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank said, "The consumer model in which the customer is viewed exclusively as a source of income will become a thing of the past. The task of the new business is to help the customer be flexible and adaptive in an unstable world. We need to create tools that will meet and surpass the customers' expectations. We need to learn to treat each of our customers, every human being, as we would treat ourselves.



We want to become one of the first human-centric companies, one that will help people to tap their potential and survive amidst today's overabundance of technology and information.



Artificial intelligence can become a personal assistant to every human being – an assistant in analyzing and processing huge volumes of information, setting goals, and correctly prioritizing and organizing our lives, an assistant which will help to expand people's capabilities and free them from routine activities."





Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Kavya Sharma

Email :...

Mobile:- +919634792877