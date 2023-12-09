Outrage Over Israeli Images Of Palestinian Detainees In Underwear

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Meanwhile, Palestinians claim that in these images, some of their kinfolk, who have no affiliation with Hamas, can be seen.

Hani Almadhoun, a Palestinian living in the United States, told Reuters that he recognized twelve of his relatives, including his 12-year-old nephew, in these images. He added that they were released by the Israeli army after twelve hours of detention and interrogation.

This Palestinian citizen emphasized that his relatives have no connection to the Hamas group.

The new London-based Arabic news network also reported that Diaa Alkahlout, one of its reporters, is among the detainees. The network called on the international community and human rights organizations to condemn the detention of journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has called for the release of this journalist.

Ayman Safadi, the Foreign Minister of Jordan, also stated that there are journalists and doctors among these men who have been detained and“humiliated.”

Ezzat al-Rishq, a Hamas official, accused Israel of committing a“heinous crime against innocent civilians” in response to these images. He said that these individuals have been detained in a school where civilians take refuge from Israeli airstrikes.

On the other hand, the International Committee of the Red Cross expressed deep concern about these images and stated that“all detainees must be treated in accordance with international humanitarian law, with humanity and dignity.”

Hamas' media office said that Israel has released some of these detainees, but it is unclear how many others are still in custody.

