Fairmont Jaipur Appointed Shahnaaz Anjum As The Director Of Food & Beverage

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fairmont Jaipur, India's first outpost of the luxurious global hotel chain, and the ideal property in the pink city, welcomes Ms. Shahnaaz Anjum as the Director of Food & Beverage. Shahnaaz brings in an exemplary experience of over 14 years in managing several aspects of luxury resort operations to her new position at Fairmont Jaipur.



She has a proven track record of success in overseeing high-volume restaurants as well as handling all aspects of catering operations, including event detailing, menu creation, and supervision of food preparation. Her dedication lies in providing outstanding curated experiences, infusing each project with a distinctive touch of creativity.



Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager, Fairmont Jaipur said, "We are pleased to welcome Shahnaaz to the Fairmont Jaipur team. With her expertise and deep passion for the industry, we are confident that she will play a crucial role in ensuring the ongoing delivery of exceptional gastronomical experiences for our guests."



She is currently pursuing MBA from IIBM with vast experience of more than a decade in the hospitality industry, she has contributed her outstanding culinary expertise and leadership abilities to properties like Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru Hotel Convention and Residences, The Leela Palace Chennai, The Westin and Le Meridien Bahrain to name a few.



Ms. Anjum is a results-driven leader, poised to channel her creativity and proficiency to propel Fairmont Jaipur to new heights.



About Fairmont Jaipur



Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the pink city with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor, inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, with elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, it reflects a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. The property has amassed multiple awards in the different sectors that it caters to including, but not limited to, Luxury Wedding Property of the Year at the ET Travel & Tourism Annual Conclave Awards, Best Luxury Environmentally Responsible Hotel in the City at the Today's Traveler Awards, Best Hotel Spa - North at the GlobalSpa Awards 2023, Best Weekend Culinary Experience by Travel and Leisure Delicious Dining Awards , The Wedding Hotel of the Year by ET Mice and Tourism Awards, BW Hotelier Awards 2023, Top Mice Venue Of The Year (Domestic), Best Venue for Big Fat Indian Weddings and the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award, 16th Hospitality India Travel Awards for Best Family Hotel in India, Wedding Sutra Influencer Award for Best Destination Wedding Venue in India, First India Food and Hospitality Award for Best Hotel for Events, Spotlight 2022 Award for Best Luxury Wedding Hotel to name a few. Zoya, the bright and vibrant all-day dining outlet, Anjum, the central tea lounge which is home to signature Fairmont tea culture and Aza, the colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails, form the food and beverage offerings of Fairmont Jaipur. Along with this, the expansive pillarless ballroom and complementary lawns and meeting rooms make it an ideal place to host social events, meetings and conferences.



About Fairmont



Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

Company :-Crosshairs Communication

User :- Ananya Malhotra

Email :...