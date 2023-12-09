Luo Triumphs In Seven-Hour Spectacle

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a gripping battle that unfolded over an intense seven-hour spectacle spanning three sessions, Luo Shifang clinched the gold for China in the women's 59kg category at the Qatar Cup IWF Grand Prix II.

Luo's remarkable performance also made her the second Chinese woman to overturn the tables on a DPR Korea athlete who had previously triumphed at the Asian Games.

The showdown echoed the rivalry that began in Hangzhou in October when Kim Il Gyong of DPR Korea set a snatch world record en route to victory. However, at Aspire Zone in Doha, a stunning turn of events was unfolded as Luo made a final attempt at 139kg, securing a triumphant total of 108-139-247. This remarkable feat not only equalled the world record total set by Kuo Hsing-Chun from Chinese Taipei (who did not participate in this competition) but also marked a substantial 4kg improvement, elevating Luo to the pinnacle of the rankings.

Despite her formidable performance, Kim Il Gyong, aged 20, settled for the second position with a total of 107-136-243. Meanwhile, Canada's Olympic champion Maude Charron showcased her prowess with a score of 104-129-233, securing the third spot.

The competition also featured the presence of European champion Kamila Konotop from Ukraine, who claimed the fourth position with a total of 103-127-230 in a fiercely contested event.

The Qatar Cup IWF Grand Prix II is a crucial platform for athletes looking to book their spots in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

However, DPRK athletes, despite their remarkable performances throughout the Doha event, are ineligible to qualify for the upcoming Paris Games.