Azerbaijani Transport Agency Comments On Vehicles Waiting To Leave At Customs Checkpoints

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. At the moment
there are 181 trucks waiting for departure at Astara customs post,
140 at Bilasuvar customs post, 1,350 at Qırmızı Korpu (Red Bridge),
171 at Mazimgara, 60 at Samur and 3 at Khanoba customs post,
The agency said that the cause of congestion on the
Georgian-Azerbaijani border (Red Bridge customs post) is the
restriction of movement of large and heavy vehicles due to weather
conditions at the customs checkpoint "Upper Lars" between Russia
and Georgia.
"Trucks, which were supposed to pass between the two neighboring
countries, currently continue to move through the territory of
Azerbaijan," the Agency reports.
