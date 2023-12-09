               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Transport Agency Comments On Vehicles Waiting To Leave At Customs Checkpoints


12/9/2023 2:15:21 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. At the moment there are 181 trucks waiting for departure at Astara customs post, 140 at Bilasuvar customs post, 1,350 at Qırmızı Korpu (Red Bridge), 171 at Mazimgara, 60 at Samur and 3 at Khanoba customs post, Trend reports, referring to the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The agency said that the cause of congestion on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border (Red Bridge customs post) is the restriction of movement of large and heavy vehicles due to weather conditions at the customs checkpoint "Upper Lars" between Russia and Georgia.

"Trucks, which were supposed to pass between the two neighboring countries, currently continue to move through the territory of Azerbaijan," the Agency reports.

