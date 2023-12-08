14 Students Perish In Hostel Fire In Iraq's Erbil

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ERBIL Dec 8 (KUNA)-- The health authorities in Erbil Governorate announced Friday that at least 14 people were killed and 19 others injured as a result of a fire that broke out in a residential building for students at Soran University.

Director General of Soran Health Kamran Mulla Muhammad said in a statement that hospitals in the region received 14 dead bodies and 19 cases of burns and suffocation, noting that among the injured were six civil defense men.

The Civil Defense Directorate in the Soran region said in a statement that firefighting teams arrived at the scene, evacuated many of the building's residents, and the fire was under control. (end)

