Over 40,000 Russian Military Deployed In Avdiivka Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has amassed more than 40,000 troops in the Avdiivka direction, while the Russian command is losing up to 400 soldiers each day.

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria grouping of troops made the statement on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"About 40,000 personnel are currently operating in the Avdiivka sector, even a little more. The enemy is suffering truly significant losses: on average, about 300-400 people per day. Russian terrorists are currently not reducing the intensity of their infantry operations. Avdiivka and Marinka is where most clashes are reported, so these are the hottest zones. The enemy is currently operating with armored support. Our soldiers are burning those IFVs down, of course. The enemy has also actively employed aviation over the past day. They dropped 40 guided air bombs, all on Donetsk region. The enemy records major losses but continues to pull up reserves, the so-called 'Storm Z' units, as well as newly mobilized, not very trained soldiers. Their commanders treat them just like animals. It is recorded that they are sometimes even left out there without food and water so they are forced to eat snow. There's plenty of frostbites being recorded," Shtupun said, adding that the occupiers continue their assault attempts as they seem fear their commanders more than death.

The spokesman noted that the enemy launched a total of 24 airstrikes and 648 artillery strikes, as well as engaged in 56 combat clashes in the past day, while Ukrainian forces destroyed 20 units of Russian military equipment, including four tanks and 11 armored fighting vehicles.

"We continue to destroy the enemy's logistics, we make it as difficult as possible for them to pull in their ammunition, food, and fuel. Our artillery operates non-stop, all fire capabilities are in action to reduce the enemy's offensive potential," Shtupun said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's death toll since the full-scale invasion has reached 337,220. Some 990 Russian soldiers and officers were killed in action in the past 24 hours alone.