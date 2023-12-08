IOC Greenlights Weaponization Of Olympics By Russia - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine called on partners to strongly condemn the decision of the International Olympic Committee regarding the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the summer Olympics in Paris under a neutral flag.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy stated this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"The IOC essentially gave Russia the green light to weaponize the Olympics. Because the Kremlin will use every Russian and Belarusian athlete as a weapon in its propaganda warfare. I urge all partners to strongly condemn this shameful decision, which undermines Olympic principles," the minister said.

IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee

As reported, the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) admitted Russian and Belarusian athletes to the 2024 Olympics in Paris under a neutral flag.