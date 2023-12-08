               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, China Discuss Cooperation In Green Energy


12/8/2023 8:12:16 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov received representatives of China Energy International Group Co., which has advanced experience in the field of green energy, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed cooperation to accelerate the transition to green energy in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, information was presented on the development of Azerbaijan's energy sector in line with the goals of combating global climate change, as well as the initiatives being implemented towards the creation of renewable energy sources.

The importance of expanding cooperation with international companies with best practices in this field was emphasized. This will accelerate Azerbaijan's transition to green energy and the application of renewable energy technologies.

The parties discussed the development of cooperation in the field of green energy, and introduction of energy storage technologies and prospects for joint activities.

