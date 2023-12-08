Azerbaijan, China Discuss Cooperation In Green Energy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov received
representatives of China Energy International Group Co., which has
advanced experience in the field of green energy, Azernews reports.
The meeting discussed cooperation to accelerate the transition
to green energy in Azerbaijan.
At the meeting, information was presented on the development of
Azerbaijan's energy sector in line with the goals of combating
global climate change, as well as the initiatives being implemented
towards the creation of renewable energy sources.
The importance of expanding cooperation with international
companies with best practices in this field was emphasized. This
will accelerate Azerbaijan's transition to green energy and the
application of renewable energy technologies.
The parties discussed the development of cooperation in the
field of green energy, and introduction of energy storage
technologies and prospects for joint activities.
MENAFN08122023000195011045ID1107560692
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.