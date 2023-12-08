Turkmenistan Airlines Launches Passenger Flights To Bangkok

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 8. Turkmenistan Airlines announced the launch of regular passenger flights to Bangkok (Thailand) from December 22 this year, Trend reports.

Currently, the general agent of Turkmenistan Airlines in Russia has already started selling tickets for connecting flights on the Kazan - Ashgabat - Bangkok route with a one-way flight cost starting from 32,318 Russian rubles ($351.66), and the sale of air tickets at the ticket offices of Turkmenistan and on the carrier's website will begin in the near future.

At the same time, tickets from Thailand to Turkmenistan will also be available at the representative offices of the Turkmen air carrier in the cities of Pattaya and Bangkok.

Meanwhile, in early September of this year, Turkmenistan Airlines acquired two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which were part of Cathay Pacific Airlines.

These planes were the first of their brand in the fleet of Turkmenistan Airlines, which also owns four Boeing 777-200 (LR) aircraft.