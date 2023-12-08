Direct Talks Between Baku And Yerevan Bringing Peace Process To Higher Level Ariel Cohen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Direct talks
between Baku and Yerevan are bringing the peace process to a higher
level, Ariel Cohen, PhD, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council
Eurasia Center and the Managing Director of Energy, Growth and
Security Program at the International Tax and Investment Center,
told Trend .
He was commenting on the agreement reached between Azerbaijan
and Armenia to exchange detained servicemen.
“These measures, negotiated directly between Baku and Yerevan,
are bringing the relationship to a new, higher, level, in
anticipation of a peace treaty that is still in the process of
being negotiated,” said Cohen.
He pointed out that mutual diplomatic support, including of Baku
hosting COP29 is unprecedented and particularly noteworthy.
“Goodwill is a downpayment for the future of peace and
cooperation. Respect for each others' sovereignty and territorial
integrity is the key. Peace in the South Caucasus will bring
development of transportation infrastructure, industry, trade, and
investment. Everyone in the long-suffering region will benefit from
that,” added Cohen.
Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of
the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking
tangible steps towards building confidence between two
countries.
Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill,
the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military
servicemen.
In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture
of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani
military servicemen.
As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the
bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the
Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of
Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other
countries within the Eastern European Group will also support
Azerbaijan's bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic
of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern
European Group COP Bureau membership.
