Direct Talks Between Baku And Yerevan Bringing Peace Process To Higher Level Ariel Cohen

Direct talks between Baku and Yerevan are bringing the peace process to a higher level, Ariel Cohen, PhD, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Eurasia Center and the Managing Director of Energy, Growth and Security Program at the International Tax and Investment Center, told Trend .

He was commenting on the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia to exchange detained servicemen.

“These measures, negotiated directly between Baku and Yerevan, are bringing the relationship to a new, higher, level, in anticipation of a peace treaty that is still in the process of being negotiated,” said Cohen.

He pointed out that mutual diplomatic support, including of Baku hosting COP29 is unprecedented and particularly noteworthy.

“Goodwill is a downpayment for the future of peace and cooperation. Respect for each others' sovereignty and territorial integrity is the key. Peace in the South Caucasus will bring development of transportation infrastructure, industry, trade, and investment. Everyone in the long-suffering region will benefit from that,” added Cohen.

Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence between two countries.

Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military servicemen.

In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani military servicemen.

As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other countries within the Eastern European Group will also support Azerbaijan's bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern European Group COP Bureau membership.

