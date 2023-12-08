December Watch List: Essential Unmissable Ones On TOD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As December unfolds in a whirlwind of year-end activities accompanied by winter holidays, navigating through the maze of scheduled matches can be challenging for any football enthusiast. TOD's curated list unveils the must-watch football clashes that demand a prime spot on every fan's December calendar.

La Liga – Will Girona make history?

This season, Girona have surprisingly made it to the top of La Liga, level on points with Real Madrid and4 points ahead of Catalan rivals Barcelona. On December 10, live action will be aired on TOD as Girona make an unlikely bid to La Liga title while facing a tough test at Barcelona.

UEFA Champions League – Do Manchester United even have a chance?

Manchester United Fans would be glued to their screens on December 12 as only a win over Bayern Munich gives them a slim chance of qualifying for the UEFA CL knockout stages. On December 13, UEFA CL's group of death draws to an exciting conclusion - Dortmund, PSG, Newcastle and Milan can all still qualify for the next stage.

EFL Cup quarter-finals – Liverpool fans on high alert!

Catch all the quarter final live action of the EFL Cup between Everton vs Fulham, Port Vale vs Middlesbrough, Chelsea vs Newcastle, and Liverpool vs West Ham, due to be played on December 19 and 20.

Premier League clashes – Action packed month for Liverpool, Arsenal, and Man United fans!

On December 17, sworn in rivals Liverpool and Manchester United face each other! Tensions run high as Liverpool won 7-0 in this fixture last season, while Man United haven't won at Anfield since 2016.

Meanwhile, on December 23, Liverpool and Arsenal clash at Anfield in a fixture that could go a long way to shaping the Premier League title race.

While there are many other clashes from the Premier League such as Aston Villa vs Arsenal, on December 9, and Tottenham vs Newcastle the next day, TOD has kept the list to the absolute essentials as per MENA football viewing trends. All matches from the PL, UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and Bundesliga can be streamed exclusively on TOD, the go-to streaming platform for sports and entertainment in the MENA region.