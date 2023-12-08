Azerbaijan, Armenia No Longer Need Mediators - Matthew Bryza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. There's no longer
a need for any mediation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, former US
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza told Trend .
Talking about the agreement reached between the two countries on
mutual release of detained military servicemen, he noted that this
is a landmark agreement of historical importance.
“It was reached without any international mediators, which
demonstrates yet again that there's no longer a need for any
mediation between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Their leaders can find
their way to a peace treaty that both of them want and have been
working hard to achieve. Peace is now more realistic than has ever
been the case. After the illegal Armenian soldiers and a separatist
ethnic Armenian regime in Karabakh were removed in September, now
for the first time ever, I personally can say that a peace treaty
is not only possible, but it is likely. So, this is a moment on the
way to the peace treaty,” said Bryza.
Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of
the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking
tangible steps towards building confidence between two
countries.
Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill,
the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military
servicemen.
In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture
of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani
military servicemen.
As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the
bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the
Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of
Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other
countries within the Eastern European Group will also support
Azerbaijan's bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic
of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern
European Group COP Bureau membership.
Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107558817
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.