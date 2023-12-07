Zelensky Expects Crucial Votes From Parliament This Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects the Verkhovna Rada to hold crucial votes this week, particularly those related to preparations for the launch of membership negotiations with the EU.

The head of state said this in his nightly address.

"I held an extensive meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. In particular, we discussed cooperation with partners, preparation of new decisions to support our country, and cooperation with donors," Zelensky said.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

He said he expected crucial votes from the Verkhovna Rada this week. This also applies to what is expected of Ukraine in its relations with creditors, and what Ukraine has to do in preparation for the start of negotiations with the EU, he added.

"Our priority is the full implementation of all necessary decisions that will enable Ukraine to accomplish everything required in the European direction. We believe that the EU will also fulfill its promise to Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said he had also discussed with Shmyhal energy-related issues, the government's work on Ukraine's energy sustainability, and the smooth functioning of all systems in the country.

"Thanks to the integration of our energy system with Europe, we have appropriate support from our neighbors, which is important. I thank every country that helps. And I thank every Ukrainian family - everyone who understands the challenges of war and temperature and uses electricity sparingly and rationally," he added.

The Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt a number of important European integration bills in the next few days.