Rented A Car And Didn't Want To Return It

A man rented the car on November 16, from a rental company located in Bella Vista. but after several days

he refused to deliver it.

The leasing company filed a complaint for misappropriation, to recover its property.

The police found the car, on Wednesday, Dec.6, in Pueblo Nuevo and handed it over to the judicial authority.