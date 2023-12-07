Ukraine Streamlines Installation Of Mini Cpps At Critical Infrastructure Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the procedure for placing cogeneration gas-piston units, required to ensure uninterrupted power supply, at critical infrastructure facilities, where they will be allowed to be installed bypassing an approval routine.

That's according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal , who reported the news on Telegram.

"Today, the government has simplified the procedure for installing cogeneration gas-piston units, which are necessary to ensure uninterrupted power supply to schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure facilities. Now it will be possible to install them without going through a number of permit-related procedures," the statement reads.

According to the prime minister, "these units will create a power reserve in case of an emergency outage and at the same time decentralize generation."

"Thanks to cooperation with USAID, by the end of 2023, Ukraine will have received 69 small and medium CPPs. Already this winter, we will see a positive result from their exploitation", Shmyhal added.

As reported reported earlier, Ukrainian power plants are so far able to cover consumers demand. However, if consumption increases, there is a risk of a deficit in the unified power grid.