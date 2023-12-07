Pop star, Shakira, pays USD7 million to avoid going to prison

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, global pop sensation Shakira has opted to settle the EUR14.5 million (USD15.7 million) tax fraud case brought against her by Spanish authorities, avoiding the risk of imprisonment. The 46-year-old singer, born in Colombia, faced allegations of tax evasion as Spanish authorities considered her a resident of Spain for tax purposes between 2012 and 2014. With a scheduled testimony in Barcelona on Monday, the pop star could have potentially faced an eight-year prison term in addition to repaying the unpaid taxes.



The case centered around Shakira's purchase of a property in Barcelona in 2012, which she designated as a family home. During that period, she shared the residence with former Barcelona and Spain soccer player Gerard Pique, with whom she had two children. Following their separation, Shakira relocated to Miami.



In a strategic legal move, the pop singer, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, opted to reach an out-of-court settlement on Monday morning. Under the terms of the deal, Shakira agreed to pay half of the total amount owed, surpassing EUR7 million. Additionally, she paid a fine of EUR438,000 to avoid a potential three-year prison sentence, as confirmed by the presiding judge, Jose Manuel del Amo Sanchez.



During the legal proceedings, the judge posed a pivotal question to Shakira: "Do you recognize the facts and conform with the new penalties that have been requested?" To which the pop star responded affirmatively, signaling her acknowledgment and acceptance of the terms outlined in the settlement.



This resolution brings an end to a high-profile case that had garnered significant attention, not only for the substantial financial implications but also for the potential impact on Shakira's personal and professional life. As the singer navigates this legal chapter, the settlement reflects a strategic decision to mitigate legal risks and maintain focus on her artistic endeavors.



