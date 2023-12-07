Geely Plans To Launch Electric Vehicle Production In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 7. Chinese Geely
Auto automotive company and the regional administration of
Uzbekistan's Tashkent have signed an investment agreement on the
production of the company's electric vehicles in the Uzbek capital
in 2024, Trend reports.
The signing of the document followed a meeting between the
governor of the Tashkent region Zoir Mirzaev and the
representatives of Geely Auto.
Tashkent regional administration said that at the first stage,
it is planned to build an assembly shop, and then launch the
production of Chinese electric vehicles.
By the end of 2023, Geely has plans to launch sales of its
entire model range in Uzbekistan.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Chinese Anlu International intelligent
technology company have been in talks over the transformation of
the Uzbek transport sector.
Some other Chinese companies, including Dongfeng Motor (car
manufacturer), Luoyang Grasen Power Technology (specializes in the
research and development, manufacture, sales, and service of new
energy electric vehicle charging equipment) and Tunghsu Group
(mainly develops, manufactures, and sells liquid crystal displays
and plasma display panel glass substrates) visited the region to
discuss possible future cooperation.
Dongfeng Motor plans opening production of electric buses in
Uzbekistan, investing $45 million in the project. The volume of
investments will rise to $50 million in 2025 to localize the
production of batteries and other components for electric vehicles,
as well as organize a maintenance service.
Luoyang Grasen Power Technology company plans to launch the
production of electric vehicle chargers in Uzbekistan. The
company's potential investment in this project is estimated at $30
million.
