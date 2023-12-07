               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

December 7 Earthquake In Azerbaijan Lasted 50 Seconds - Seismological Survey Center


12/7/2023 5:23:11 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Today's earthquake in Azerbaijan lasted 50 seconds, said Director General of the Azerbaijani Seismological Survey Center of ANAS Gurban Yetirmishli, Trend reports.

Director General of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Gurban Yetirmishli said this at a briefing about the December 7 earthquake.

He also noted that five aftershocks were recorded after the earthquake.

The earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 60 km east of Siyazan station. The magnitude of the earthquake amounted to 5.6 points. The earthquake was registered at a depth of 68 km.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107552685

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search