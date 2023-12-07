December 7 Earthquake In Azerbaijan Lasted 50 Seconds - Seismological Survey Center

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Today's
earthquake in Azerbaijan lasted 50 seconds, said Director General
of the Azerbaijani Seismological Survey Center of ANAS Gurban
Yetirmishli, Trend reports.
Director General of the Republican Seismological Service Center
under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Gurban
Yetirmishli said this at a briefing about the December 7
earthquake.
He also noted that five aftershocks were recorded after the
earthquake.
The earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 60 km east of
Siyazan station. The magnitude of the earthquake amounted to 5.6
points. The earthquake was registered at a depth of 68 km.
