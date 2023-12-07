Jordan Pavilion At Expo Doha 2023 Captivates Diverse Audience, Showcasing Jordanian Heritage

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Doha, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- Jordan's pavilion at the Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha has emerged as a focal point, attracting an array of visitors since its inauguration on October 13th.

Drawing crowds from the Jordanian community in Qatar, as well as diverse Arab and international nationalities, the pavilion has been a testament to the rich cultural tapestry of Jordan.

The pavilion offers a captivating journey through the country's famed tourist sites and agricultural diversity, showcasing an impressive display of Jordan's historical landmarks and cultural treasures. From iconic historical monuments to cultivation practices unique to different regions and cities, the exhibit is a testament to Jordan's allure as a tourist destination.Strategically positioned within Expo Doha, the Jordanian pavilion's accessibility near the main entrance has facilitated an effortless exploration of Jordan's cultural heritage and landscapes for visitors from various backgrounds.The pavilion, constructed in the distinctive style of a Bedouin tent, immerses visitors in the essence of Jordan's desert and wilderness, featuring indigenous flora like the Artemisia and prickly pear cacti. Complementing these displays are authentic artifacts and traditional accessories reminiscent of Bedouin culture, including musical instruments, lanterns, handmade coffee pots, rugs, and leather crafts.Visitors, enamored by the pavilion's attention to detail, have expressed profound appreciation for its ability to vividly encapsulate the essence of Jordanian life, offering a glimpse into the country's historical, agricultural, and touristic facets.