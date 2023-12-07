Emirati Tadweer To Build Waste Management Plants In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 7. The Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of Uzbekistan signed a memorandum with Tadweer, a waste management company from the UAE, Trend reports.

The ministry said the project is planned to be launched in Navoi and Bukhara regions, as well as in Ferghana Valley.

The ministry states that the memorandum will contribute to the introduction of green technologies in the field of solid waste management and increase sustainability.

Before the launch, the feasibility study of the project in Navoi, Bukhara regions and Ferghana Valley will be studied with an analysis of the waste disposal situation. A management system for the collection, removal, sorting, processing and disposal of solid household waste will also be developed.

In addition, attention will be paid to the extraction of landfill gas for the production of electric and thermal energy.

As part of the project, waste sorting lines will be installed at enterprises producing solid household waste and facilities for processing secondary raw materials, including plastic, paper, glass and aluminum will be created.

The total investments' portfolio of projects of the UAE in Uzbekistan stood at over $4 billion as of July, 2023.

Recently, the UAE's Masdar energy company has signed an agreement with the Government of Uzbekistan on the joint implementation of solar PV and wind power projects of total capacity of 2,150 MW and 500 MW worth $2.6 billion.