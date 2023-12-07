Emirati Tadweer To Build Waste Management Plants In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 7. The Ministry
of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of
Uzbekistan signed a memorandum with Tadweer, a waste management
company from the UAE, Trend reports.
The ministry said the project is planned to be launched in Navoi
and Bukhara regions, as well as in Ferghana Valley.
The ministry states that the memorandum will contribute to the
introduction of green technologies in the field of solid waste
management and increase sustainability.
Before the launch, the feasibility study of the project in
Navoi, Bukhara regions and Ferghana Valley will be studied with an
analysis of the waste disposal situation. A management system for
the collection, removal, sorting, processing and disposal of solid
household waste will also be developed.
In addition, attention will be paid to the extraction of
landfill gas for the production of electric and thermal energy.
As part of the project, waste sorting lines will be installed at
enterprises producing solid household waste and facilities for
processing secondary raw materials, including plastic, paper, glass
and aluminum will be created.
The total investments' portfolio of projects of the UAE in
Uzbekistan stood at over $4 billion as of July, 2023.
Recently, the UAE's Masdar energy company has signed an
agreement with the Government of Uzbekistan on the joint
implementation of solar PV and wind power projects of total
capacity of 2,150 MW and 500 MW worth $2.6 billion.
