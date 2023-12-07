Qatar Tourism Participates In IBTM World

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism showcased its latest tourism and business event developments and offerings through educational presentations and targeted meetings with corporate event agencies, incentive houses, professional conferences organisers, international associations, and media at IBTM World.

This year's pavilion featured representatives from Qatar's most prominent hotels, Destination Management Companies (DMCs), tour operators, conference and exhibition venues, all of which showcased the diverse offering available for meetings and events.

IBTM World is the leading global event for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) and events industry and takes place annually in Barcelona.