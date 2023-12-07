Jane Goodall DBE And Jo Brand Join International Animal Rescue For Celebrity

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

International Animal Rescue (IAR) is proud to announce a creative collaboration with renowned celebrities and influential social media artists to raise awareness about the critical intersection of climate change and wildlife conservation during COP28. Under the banner of IAR's COP28 campaign, "Give Wildlife A Seat At The Table," the initiative aims to leverage the power of comics and social media to engage a broader audience in the global conversation on climate action.

In collaboration with Rewriting Extinction, IAR has enlisted the support of two notable personalities for this initiative, Jo Brand Jane Goodall and three online influencers/comic creators: War and Peas, Yes, But (Anton Gudim) and Bobblejot.

Jane Goodall, PhD, DBE , teams up with the Comic Artist Yes, But and filmmaker Paul Goodenough. As a world-renowned ethologist and conservationist, Jane Goodall is partnering with Paul and Anton to deliver a compelling narrative on the interconnectedness of nature and climate.

"Climate change and loss of biodiversity are destroying our children's future. I believe we have a window of time during which we can turn things around, but only if we get together and take action – NOW. The window is closing.” Said Jane Goodall, PhD, DBE

Jo Brand , the celebrated comedian who is teaming up with Paul and the talented duo behind War and Peas to highlight the serious issue, said:

"Over the years, we have watched world leaders overlook the connection between wildlife, nature and climate. At COP28, there is a chance to tackle the growing biodiversity crisis and support the planet's wildlife. Join us and International Animal Rescue in our quest to change the narrative and 'Give wildlife a seat at the table.' Jo Brand

The third comic, illustrated by Bobblejot, focuses on the artistic prowess of the comic creator, delivering a powerful visual narrative penned by Paul Goodenough.

All three comics are aligned under the overarching theme of IAR's COP28 campaign, 'Give Wildlife A Seat At The Table.' Each comic will carry a caption emphasising the need for global leaders to address the urgent challenges facing wildlife and biodiversity and will be shared far and wide to raise awareness and prompt world leaders to take action.

You can support IAR's COP28 campaign by sharing the comic strips and adding your voice to the petition. Visit and join the call for world leaders to prioritise wildlife conservation during the COP28 discussions.

As International Animal Rescue continues to lead the charge for a sustainable future, the impact of these celebrity-backed comic strips is expected to resonate far and wide, fostering greater awareness and urgency for action on the critical issues at the heart of COP28.