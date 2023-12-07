Baku Metro Operating Despite December 7 Earthquake

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The earthquake
that occurred on the territory of Azerbaijan on December 7 has not
affected the Baku Metro operation, Baku Metropolitan CJSC told
Trend .
Baku Metropolitan CJSC said that trains are moving according to
the usual schedule, and equipment and facilities are in operating
condition.
"Following the instruction of the management of Baku
Metropolitan, an extraordinary inspection of all structures and
equipment included in the infrastructure of the metro, in
particular ground sections, including the infrastructure of
electric depot and road facilities is being conducted," the
statement said.
The earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 60 km east of
Siyazan station. The magnitude of the earthquake amounted to 5.6
points. The earthquake was registered at a depth of 68 km.
