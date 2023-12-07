General Tax Authority Launches 'Dhareeba' Mobile Application

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the efforts and strategies of the General Tax Authority (GTA) for digital transformation, improving the quality of its services and introducing advanced digital services that link the Authority with taxpayers around the clock, the General Tax Authority officially launched the“Dhareeba” application on December 5.

The inauguration took place at the GTA Headquarters in the presence of Mohamed Hassan Al Malki, Assistant Undersecretary for Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and a select number of GTA staff.



The inauguration commenced with a speech by Ahmed bin Eisa Al Mohannadi, President of the General Tax Authority. Al Mohannadi welcomed the attendees and emphasized that the launch of the“Dhareeba” application represents a significant milestone and a translation of the directives of the wise leadership of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, whose support for digital transformation in the State of Qatar is instrumental in fostering a digital society where individuals actively contribute to the construction of a knowledge-based economy.

Commenting on the launch of the“Dhareeba” application, he stated,“The new application enhances the General Tax Authority's efforts to driving the tax system forward by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge digital services that streamline tax operations with enhanced speed, precision, and transparency.

“The Dhareeba application allows users to directly track their requests, effortlessly access communication channels, and promptly engage with the relevant GTA departments for inquiries and assistance.”

Concluding his speech, Al Mohannadi extended heartfelt gratitude to the GTA team who worked tirelessly to make this achievement, representing a qualitative leap in the Authority's services and its relationship with all individual and corporate taxpayers.

The inauguration featured an engaging presentation that provided attendees with an in-depth exploration of the“Dhareeba” application, its functions, and key services.