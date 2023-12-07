Russia And Saudi Arabia Discuss Cooperation Within OPEC+

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud discussed cooperation within OPEC+ at negotiations held in Abu Dhabi, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports.

According to him, the parties agree that both countries have a great responsibility for mutual cooperation in order to maintain the international energy market at the proper level, stable and predictable

Peskov noted that this cooperation will continue.