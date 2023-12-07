Russia And Saudi Arabia Discuss Cooperation Within OPEC+

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Russian President
Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman
Al Saud discussed cooperation within OPEC+ at negotiations held in
Abu Dhabi, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry
Peskov said, Trend reports.
According to him, the parties agree that both countries have a
great responsibility for mutual cooperation in order to maintain
the international energy market at the proper level, stable and
predictable
Peskov noted that this cooperation will continue.
MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107550293
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.